Police arrest suspects involved in Somanya Ambulance attack

The late Abraham Tetteh was shot by some unidentified armed men

The Ghana Police Service have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Abraham Tetteh, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).



“The police are working seriously. They tell me they have arrested two suspects. But they are doing their own investigations and taking more leads as to how they can get to the bottom of this issue,” former Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, in a report monitored by GhanaWeb on Citi FM, Wednesday, February 10.



He indicated that he joined the Eastern Regional Security Council and other officials to visit the accident scene at Aseseeso.



Eric Kwakye Darfour said the security had an engagement with stakeholders in the area in a bid to find a lasting solution to clamp down on activities of armed robbers operating between Aseseeso and Somanya.



The team later then moved to the Aseseeso Chief's palace to pay a courtesy call on Okatakyie Kusi Obuadum Amoyaw V, who stated that persistent armed robbery attacks over the years have affected the development and economic fortunes of residents and the community.



Abraham Tetteh, a Senior EMT officer who is also trained as an ambulance driver of the National Ambulance Service and stationed in the Eastern Region, was shot by some unidentified armed men in the eye on 4 February at about 1 a.m.



Although he survived the attack, he subsequently died on the morning of Saturday, February 6, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after surgery.



The eight suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot Abraham Tetteh also extorted money from his colleagues.



The ambulance team was transferring a woman in labour and her relative from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital when the unfortunate incident occurred.