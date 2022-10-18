You are here: HomeNews2022 10 18Article 1644653

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

dailymailgh.com

Police arrest shooters of fire officers in Ashanti Region

The police have arrested two individuals believed to have shot two fire officers at Offinso in the Ashanti Region on Monday (17 October 2022).

The two suspects are Banda Johnson and William Owusu.

The officers sustained gunshot wounds and are at the hospital responding to treatment, the statement from the police said.

“The weapons used in the attack, two pistols with four rounds of 9mm ammunition each have been retrieved by the police. A land rover vehicle belonging to the suspects has also been impounded,” the statement said.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated and the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face justice,” it added.

