Police arrest remaining Kasoa MoMo robbery suspect

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the last suspect in connection with the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on December 20, 2022.



According to the Ghana Police Service, in a Facebook post, a police intelligence operation led to the arrest of the suspect, Ahmed, alias Arrested, on January 2, 2023, at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.



“With reference to our earlier publication on the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on December 20, 2022, we are pleased to announce, as promised, that through sustained Police intelligence operations, the last suspect has also been arrested.



“The suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on January 2, 2023, at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region. He is currently in police custody assisting the investigation and will be put before court accordingly,” the statement said.



The police statement added that the other two suspects in police custody have been remanded by the court to reappear on January 12, 2023.



“As reported earlier, the two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on January 12, 2023,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, police investigations indicate that the suspects, armed with a pump-action gun concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a MoMo merchant at his business centre.



Even when the victim fled for his life, the suspects heartlessly pursued him, shot him from behind and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money.



Police investigation and intelligence operations led to the retrieval of a pump-action and the arrest of suspects, Michael Otu, alias Rider; Godfred Okine and Asaa Faisal, alias Commander, described by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the criminal act, stating also that he is the one who provides the gang with weapons.



Suspect Godfred Okine, later complained of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving medical attention. His body was deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



An investigation into his demise by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) established that the deceased suspect was handled professionally by the officers from the time he was arrested until his passing.



The two remaining suspects, Michael Otu and Asaa Faisal, were put before the Ofaakor District Court on Thursday, December 29, 2022, and were remanded into Police custody to reappear in court on Thursday, January 12, 2023.















