Police arrest one person in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of one of the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof Albert Adu Boahen.



According to the police, the arrest follows a complaint lodged by relatives of the deceased on March 17.



The police, in a statement, noted that a specialised team, comprising police investigators and crime scene experts, swiftly responded, leading to the arrest of the suspect, whose name has been given as Mark Forson.



“The Ghana Police Service has today, March 19, 2024, arrested suspect Mark Forson in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Abu Boahen in Accra. On March 17, the police received a complaint from some relatives of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances.



“A team of police investigation and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence an investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court as the investigation continues,” the statement said.



Background



Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen was robbed and killed at his residence in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.



According to the reports, the armed robbers forcibly entered his home, subjected it to a thorough ransacking and took his life in the process.



The report cited a Facebook post by the 1995-year group of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where Christopher pursued electrical engineering.



“Sad to announce the untimely passing of our classmate, Christopher. Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life. His home, in East Legon, has been barricaded by the police and declared a crime scene.



“May the soul of our brother find rest in the Lord. Bad news for a Monday morning, but let’s keep our spirits up and look forward to a great week,” the post announcing the death of Christopher Adu Boahen read.



Christopher Adu Boahen hails from a prominent political family. His father was the NPP’s first presidential candidate in the 1992 elections when Ghana returned to democracy under the Fourth Republic.



Additionally, he was the brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who held positions as both deputy minister for finance and minister of state at the Ministry of Finance in the Akufo-Addo administration.



Charles Adu Boahen resigned from the government in November 2022.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel