Police arrest one of five suspects involved in failed 'juju' gunshot test

The arrested suspect is named Emmanuel Quayco The arrested suspect is named Emmanuel Quayco

The Ghana Police Service have confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man at Ayiem in the Western Region on August 25, 2023.

The arrest comes after the suspect named Emmanuel Quayco, together with five other accomplices currently on the run, were captured in a viral video exhibiting the potency of their alleged spiritual powers when he shot and killed the deceased, Amoh Kwadwo alias Mallam, with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge.

The Police in a statement issued on Sunday, August 27, 2023 said the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the other five suspects to face justice.

The Police however advised them to surrender to the nearest police station before the law catches up with them.



