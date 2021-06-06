Police arrest four suspected narcotics dealers in Ashaiman

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

They were arrested on Friday, June 4, a statement from the Police said

The Police have arrested some suspected narcotics dealers in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region.



They were arrested on Friday, June 4, a statement from the Police said.



“Police in Ashaiman on 4th June 2021 arrested four suspected narcotics dealers.



“They were conveying 892 slabs of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl’s Hotel,” the police said on Sunday, June 6.



