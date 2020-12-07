General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Police arrest cab full of machomen in Fomena

play videoPolice in Fomena has arrested some bodily-built men at Akrokerri

Police in Fomena has arrested some body-built men at Akrokerri.



They were onboard a taxi cab when they were arrested.



Information is still scanty but 3news.com is learning that the arrest occurred around a polling station near the Salvation Army Church in Akrokerri.



Fomena Constituency is flagged as one of the flashpoints the Ashanti Region.



More than 17 million Ghanaians are expected to vote in the 2020 general elections.









