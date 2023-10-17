Police arrest alleged killer of a hairdresser in Suhum

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The police have reportedly made headway in the investigation of the murder of a 35-year-old hairdresser in Suhum.



A 35-year-old hairdresser identified as Afia was killed by an unknown person on Monday morning at Wudokum, a village community near Okorase in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.



A week after the murder, Rainbow Radio’s Teacher Kwadjo, who broke the story, announced to reporters that one labourer, Kwasi, had confessed to killing the Afia after being arrested by the police.



According to a report filed by Teacher Kwadjo, the police initially arrested Afia’s husband but released him after Kwasi was picked up following intelligence that he was seen with the deceased.



Kwasi, according to the report, admitted to killing Afia because she refused his advances and, even on the said day, refused to have sex with him, which is why he hit her with a brick.