Police arrest Togolese who conspired with Ghanaian to 'murder' American fiancée

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togolese man conspired with Ghanaian to murder American fiancée - Police



The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the death of one Naomi Jehubiyah, an American citizen.



The incident happened at Nyinasen near Cape Coast in the Central Region, a police statement dated April 21, 2024, said.



It gave the name of the two suspects as Wisdom Sete, a Togolese and his Ghanaian collaborator, Yussif Afrim.



The duo were "arrested on Friday 19th April 2024, at Assin Prasso for their involvement in the alleged murder of Naomi Jehubiyah."



The statement added that preliminary investigation indicated that Sete, a fiancé of the deceased conspired with Afrim to kill his fiancée.



"The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy. Two vehicles belonging to the deceased have been retrieved from the suspects who are currently in custody assisting Police investigations," the statement signed by ACP Grace Anah-Akrofi, Police Public Affairs Director, concluded.