Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in dawn swoop, slabs of wee seized

Quantities of wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were picked up during the raid

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command in a dawn swoop on Friday arrested 93 suspected criminals from separate operations within Tesano, Jamestown and Odorkor Divisions.



According to the Police, the suspects who are between 18-60 years were arrested at notorious drug peddling joints and areas noted for criminal activities in the capital, including Tesano, Jamestown and Odorkor Divisions.



The Police during raid picked up quantities of wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



The Police have screened to ascertain whether they are involved in any criminal case the Police is investigating to enable them assist with investigations.



The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, said the operation forms part of Police outlined strategies to frustrate and weed out criminal elements within the metropolis and create the enabling environment for the upcoming general elections and the exercise would be sustained throughout the period.

