Police arrest 52 persons in swoop ahead of Easter

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 52 suspected criminals during a dawn swoop within the Metropolis ahead of the Easter festivities.



It has also impounded 44 Motorbikes in an effort to clamp down on crime, especially for the season.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency.



She said the-four-hour operation which was part of efforts to fight violent crimes ahead of the Easter Holidays, begun with the East Legon District Police Command.



"The affected areas included Kotobabi Wembley, Neoplan Station at Nkrumah Circle and Adabraka Sahara," she enumerated.



"The operation which began with the East Legon district on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 arrested thirty one (31) motorbikes for various offences such as riding without licence, road worthy certificate, insurance and other infractions."



She said the following day April, 2021, personnel were drawn from the Accra Regional Operation for a similar exercise, where they invaded some criminal hideouts and caused the arrest of 52 suspects.



Mrs Tenge said 17 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen were retrieved from some of the suspects.



The police operation, she explained, also targeted and impounded 13 motorbikes, unregistered, those without proper documentation and flouting road traffic regulations with impunity.



The suspects have been detained for screening and further police action.



