Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Police arrest 51 suspects in swoop after daylight bullion van robbery

The Police in the Baatsonaa Division in the Greater Accra region have arrested 51 suspects, following a robbery incident that occurred on 1 March 2021.



The arrest was made when about four Police teams including personnel drawn from Accra Regional Operations and the CID led by Baatsonaa and Sakumono District Commanders embarked on random swoops.



The police swoops took place in Kotobabi Market, Addogonno, Railways Crossing and few other places.



The suspects were arrested for various crimes including drug peddling.



Three of the suspects namely; Joseph Kuadze, John Agbo and Gabriel Obu were arrested with quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.



The exhibits have been retained. The suspects have also been detained to be processed for court.



The Police said the rest will be screened for further investigation.