Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Police arrest 50 for breaching coronavirus protocols at Dunkwa-on-Offin

The offenders including 10 women, were given nose masks immediately after the arrest

The Police in Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region on Thursday, arrested 52 persons for failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols especially wearing of nose mask.



The offenders including 10 women, were given nose masks immediately after the arrest.



In a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jones Affutu, the Dunkwa District Police Commander, said the move was to enforce the President’s directives on the wearing of nose masks and adherence of other COVID-19 protocols.



DSP Affutu urged the public especially residents in the district to follow the pandemic protocols to reduce their vulnerability to contract the ravaging pandemic.