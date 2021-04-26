Police arrest 480 illegal immigrants from Nigeria, Burkina Faso

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police, in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), have intercepted 480 suspected illegal migrants in the Upper East region.



This news was confirmed to Asaase News by the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ASP David Fianko-Okyere.



He stated that 18 of the suspects were from Burkina Faso whilst the remaining were Nigerians.



ASP David Fianko-Okyere furthered that these illegal immigrants were arrested in various communities in the Bolgatanga Municipality for staying in Ghana without proper residential permits.



He assured residents of the Upper East and Ghanaians at large of the security agencies' readiness to clamp down on illegal immigrants.



ASP David Fianko-Okyere noted that the 480 illegal immigrants will be repatriated after undergoing a screening process.