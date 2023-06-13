Police arrest 4 suspects involved in the abuse of Fulani woman captured in a viral video

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced through a press statement the arrest of four suspects involved in the inhumane abuse of a woman captured in a viral video.



The suspects were arrested at Kupelga in the Upper East Region through a police intelligence operation in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023, following a preliminary investigation into the said video.



The suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben, according to the police, are currently in custody to assist with investigations to arrest more accomplices.



“The suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben, were arrested in a police intelligence operation in the early hours of today, 13th June 2023, following a preliminary investigation into the said video,” parts of the press statement read.



The police also added that arrangements have been made for the victim to receive psychological support from a police clinical psychologist.



“Meanwhile, we are in touch with the victim and her family and arrangements have been made for a Police clinical psychologist to provide her psycho-social support,” the statement read.



It is unclear when the viral video, which captured a woman being stripped and sexually-molested by several men in the Zebilla area in Upper East Region, hit the internet.



In the video, which is in GhanaWeb’s possession, the woman is at one point half-naked, before she is completely stripped of everything she is wearing, exposing her nakedness, as some men gathered around her to beat and molest her.



Read the full Police statement below:





POLICE UPDATE ON VIRAL VIDEO ON ABUSE OF FEMALE VICTIM



The Police have arrested four suspects at Kupelga in connection with the viral video in which a female victim is seen being subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by a group of people. pic.twitter.com/Wzq8kSjjfX — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 13, 2023

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:ABJ/AE