Police arrest 35-year-old alleged gay for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Techiman

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Techiman on allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy.



The arrest, which was captured on video and shared on social media, shows the said homosexual man being led by some police officers.



The video, originally posted on Twitter by Sika official on June 19, 2023, shows the man being escorted by two police officers towards a police vehicle. In the background, individuals present can be heard expressing their disapproval over the said act and shouting ‘gay man, ‘gay man’ as the police lead the man into the already awaiting vehicle.



The footage was captioned, "A 35-year-old man, who is an alleged homosexual, has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Techiman."



Watch the video below:





A 35-year-old man, who is an alleged homosexual, has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Techiman pic.twitter.com/Ixw8EkRih8 — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 19, 2023

AM/DO