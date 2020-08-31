Crime & Punishment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Police arrest 30 suspected criminals, slabs of narcotics seized

Some items the police retrieved from the swoop

Police at Batsona on the Spintex Road in a dawn swoop last Friday arrested 30 suspected criminals at Cambodia, a suburb of Spintex in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Police, the criminals who are aged between 18-23 were arrested together with their kingpin Isaac Nkrumah from drug peddling ghettos on the Spintex road.



The Police upon arrested them collected both compressed slabs and wrapped dried narcotic substances. Other items retrieved were sharp objects and monies believed to have been proceeds from the narcotics.



The Police said after screening, the Kingpin Isaac Nkrumah and Enoch Tettey were arraigned before court and were remanded into Police custody to assist the Police in its investigations whiles the others are also supporting police in its investigation.





