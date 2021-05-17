Police arrest 23-year-old fashion designer for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: GNA

Police in Sunyani at the weekend arrested and placed in custody Benjamin Adjei, a 23-year-old fashion designer for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.



The suspect allegedly lured the victim Listowel Adjei, 13, into a taxi cab, but luck eluded him when he was arrested at the Abesim-Tano police barrier on Sunyani-Kumasi highway on their way to the shrine upon a tip-off.



Police District Sergeant Benjamin Lartey told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned on Monday, May 17.



He explained that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist to help him to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals couple of weeks ago.



“On Saturday, May 15, the informant informed the police the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals”.



“So the police laid ambush at Abesim-Tanoso barrier and arrested the suspect”, D/Sgt Lartey indicated, adding a hand bag containing one big cutlass, a knife, red calico, a big pot, quantities of cola nuts, cowries and a sum of GHC300.00 was retrieved from him.