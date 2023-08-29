You are here: HomeNews2023 08 29Article 1833530

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Police arrest 13 after clash with residents in Tamale

The Ghana Police Service Northern Regional Command has arrested thirteen protesters in Tamale during a clash at the District Court.

The court was supposed to hear the case of one drug dealer, Alhaji Osman, who is alleged to be trading in tramadol in large quantities in the northern region.

Residents of Tamale besieged the court premises, chanting that the alleged drug dealer should be put behind bars and made to face the law.

This brought serious exchanges between the law enforcement agency and aggrieved youth who besieged the court premises.

The police fired gunshots to disperse the angry youth, who were also pelting the police with stones.

In the process, more than ten residents were injured, while three police officers also received various degrees of injuries.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The northern regional police command is yet to comment on the development.

