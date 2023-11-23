You are here: HomeNews2023 11 23Article 1886189

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Police apologize for causing traffic on Accra-Ofankor stretch on November 22

The Ghana Police Service has apologized to Ghanaians for the traffic that occurred on the Accra-Ofankor stretch of the N6 Highway on November 22, 2023.

In a statement, the Police indicated that they had learned the relevant lessons from the Course 52 Cadet Officers’ Graduation Ceremony that caused the traffic.

According to the Police, they will improve the management of traffic for similar events going forward.

“The Ghana Police Service has taken notice of the traffic situation that occurred yesterday, 22nd November 2023, on the Accra-Ofankor stretch of the N6 Highway, due to the Course 52 Cadet Officers’ Graduation Ceremony at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano, Accra, which inconvenienced the commuting public and other road users.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the entire Ghana Police Service wish to sincerely apologize to the public for the traffic congestion.

“We would like to assure you that we have learned the relevant lessons and will improve our management of traffic for similar events going forward,” the statement concluded.

