Police apartment gutted by fire

Several household appliances in rooms on the ground floor of a three-storey building, which houses nine police officers and their families of the Nkawkaw Police Command in the Kwahu West Municipality, have been burnt beyond recognition.



The items include fridges, television sets, furniture, dresses and others



None of the officers on the ground floor was able to salvage any belonging in the three storey-building situated at Fire Stone Area in Nkawkaw.



No one was hurt as all the occupants had to run with just their underwear. They were sent to the Nkawkaw Central Police for asylum.



The cause of the accident was not readily known.



Some of the occupants told Onua TV that over the weekend that they heard the other occupants shouting only for them to come out and realize the entire ground floor was in flames.



They said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were called in to come and put the fire under control.



The Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, who was at the scene to commiserate with victims, explained that all the officers have lost their entire belongings.



He said since they need to start life all over again, he will meet with the Commander to see how best to help them.



The Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw Constituency, Joseph Frimpong, who was also at the scene, urged the victims to calm down at this hard time.



The MP assured that he would meet with the Assembly and the Police Commander to provide a place for the officers and their families.