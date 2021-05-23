Police Service to introduce two new units to help fight crime - IGP

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced plans to establish two new units to help it discharge its lawful duties.



The move forms part of initiatives adopted by the service at this year’s National Police Command Conference.



The two new units to be formed, the IGP stated, are the Air Wing, to which he said the Hanger, has been completed with the service waiting for the arrival of helicopters.



“To ensure the effective production of our services, some new units have been created, the air wing, in fact the hangar has been completed, and we are just awaiting the arrival of the helicopters.”



The second unit he disclosed would help the Police with investigations and crowd control.



He further disclosed that the Police will now focus on the welfare of service personnel to motivate their men to work efficiently.



The Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh, speaking at the closing ceremony of the Conference, posited that the service would have to lead an intelligence-led policing.



He said the Police would have to promote community safety and ensure they professionally conduct themselves to make the public trust the service.



He urged his men to professional and proactive to meet the complex nature of crime in modern times.



Meanwhile, the Service is set to establish a Police Performance League Table for all regional commands.



“We are going to have a performance league table for the regions and intensify training to ensure that we have more detectives trained to assist patrols. We are going to intensify night patrols and ensure appropriate supervision. We are going to deepen that collaboration. Commanders have resolved to zone their regions and ensure that supervision is properly done for the areas.”



The Conference was under the theme ” The role of leadership in Preventing Violent Crimes and promoting Community Safety”.



