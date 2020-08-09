General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police Service rolls out special promotion for personnel serving in northern Ghana

File photo of policemen on patrol

The Ghana Police Service has rolled out a special promotion scheme for servicemen who are posted to hard-to-reach parts of northern Ghana.



The scheme, aimed at motivating police personnel posted to the northern parts of the country, will ensure that policemen and women who graduate from the training school and are posted to the northern parts of the country will be promoted three years earlier than their counterparts posted to the southern parts of the country, like Accra and Tema.



According to state-owned newspaper, Daily Graphic, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh made this known when he inaugurated a 250-capacity conference room and a police band for the Northern Regional Police Command in Tamale last Friday, August 7, 2020.



IGP also urged all police officers to be very circumspect, highly professional and impartial in the discharge of their duties during the upcoming December 7 elections.



He further urged officers and men of the service to follow laid down procedures to police the ballot and protect life and property.



"You must act on every complaint that you receive and you must do so speedily to clear the doubt of all critics", the Daily Graphic quoted him in the report.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.