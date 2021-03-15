General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Police Service reshuffles regional commanders

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Ghana Police Service has reshuffled some regional commanders and members of the Police Management Board.



Under the latest reassignment, COP Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department.



DCOP Boapea Otchere has taken up the role of Director-General for the Information, Communication and Technology Department, DCOP Owusu Donyinah is now the Director-General for Finance while DCOP Charles Domanban is now the Oti Regional Commander.



Meanwhile, the former Director in charge of Operations at the Police headquarters, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba has taken over as the new Upper East Regional Police Commander.



DCOP Dr. Gariba took over from DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku who went on retirement on March 5.



In a statement issued by the Upper East Regional Police command, DCOP Dr. Gariba assured residents of the region of maximum security.



He further appealed for tight collaboration to ensure effective crime-fighting in the region.



