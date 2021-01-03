General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Police Service has experienced a massive erosion of professionalism - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George has noted that the police service has experienced massive erosion of professionalism over the past few years.



The legislator in a post in reaction to the search conducted on Citi TV’s/Citi Fm’s journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu by police officers on suspicion of carrying drugs said there are great professionals in the service but the service has suffered some erosion of professionalism.



According to him, the service has seen political parties recruit their people into the service even when they don’t qualify.



He was of the view that even if politicians want to recruit people, these persons must be qualified to serve in the service.



“Don’t get me wrong, all political parties have done political recruitments into the Service but what we see today is unprecedented. I am on the basis of principle NOT against political quotas during recruitment. I know how controversial my stance is but that is my opinion. The Ghanaians we as politicians help are Ghanaians also and so I see nothing wrong with it.



What I however must be quick to add is that the problem of political recruitments is when persons who normally would not qualify per the Police institutional protocols are recruited even when they do not meet the standards. That is WRONG! You see people who cannot even spell their own names or express themselves properly recruited. People with previous criminal records get recruited because some politician said so? That is UNACCEPTABLE!



All persons recruited by way of political influence MUST meet the basic requirements of qualification that the Institution has set for all.



That said, Policing has gone beyond wearing a helmet and carrying a weapon. You should be able to explain to citizens in a decent professional manner what your actions are about. I maintain like I have over the past years that the Police Service is in dire need of reforms.”



Read his full post below:



The Ghana Police Service is actually one of the most proficient and efficient Police Forces on the continent and the world. I have had several interactions and engagements at various levels with Officers and Men of the Service. They have very fine personnel. Their exploits in many theatres of conflict around the world is exemplary and a thing of pride as a Ghanaian.



However, over the years, we have seen a massive erosion of the professionalism in the service. A systematic breakdown in the discipline within the service. Morale among long-serving officers is at its lowest as political control has taken a new dimension as never before witnessed.



Don’t get me wrong, all political parties have done political recruitments into the Service but what we see today is unprecedented. I am on the basis of principle NOT against political quotas during recruitment. I know how controversial my stance is but that is my opinion. The Ghanaians we as politicians help are Ghanaians also and so I see nothing wrong with it.



What I however must be quick to add is that the problem of political recruitments is when persons who normally would not qualify per the Police institutional protocols are recruited even when they do not meet the standards. That is WRONG! You see people who cannot even spell their own names or express themselves properly recruited. People with previous criminal records get recruited because some politician said so? That is UNACCEPTABLE!



All persons recruited by way of political influence MUST meet the basic requirements of qualification that the Institution has set for all.



That said, Policing has gone beyond wearing a helmet and carrying a weapon. You should be able to explain to citizens in a decent professional manner what your actions are about. I maintain like I have over the past years that the Police Service is in dire need of reforms.



NB: You can come and talk politics or equalisation but that is your business. Wait till the Police excesses and impunity affect you then you would see your wisdom.



#SundayMusings

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.