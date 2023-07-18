Police Service denies running out of fuel for patrol cars

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The Police Administration has denied news reports that Service has run out of fuel for vehicles to embark on patrols.



The Inquisitor Newspaper in its Monday July 17, 2023, edition in story headlined “Bad Time for Police Service, No Petrol for Patrols” claimed that the law enforcement institution had no fuel to power their patrol vehicles, a report that got a section of the public worried.



But credible police sources in an interview with this portal have rubbished the story.



According to them, the Police Service has enough fuel stock to power its patrol vehicles to ensure law and order across the country.



They hence urged members of the public to disregard the publication and go about their legitimate business duties knowing the police service has got their back.