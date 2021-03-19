You are here: HomeNews2021 03 19Article 1208716

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Police Service

Police Operations Vanguard destroys 59 changfang motors in 4 days

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The changfang machines being destroyed by the police The changfang machines being destroyed by the police

The Western Regional Operation Vanguard 17 Task Force, which assumed operations on 12 March 2021 has destroyed fifty-nine (59) changfang machines built on river the Tano and Bonsa rivers in the Western Region.

The Western Region Force, commanded by Superintendent of Police Mr. William Kwofie Jabialu, destroyed the machines as part of their mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region.

The activities of these floating boats on the rivers among others are the main cause of the poor water turbidity.

Illegal miners are warned to stop the act or be arrested to face the full rigours of the law.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment