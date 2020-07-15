General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Police Officer stabbed while attempting to separate fight

File photo

A Police Officer was stabbed while attempting to separate a fight between two civilians at Assin Awisem in the Assin Central District of the Central Region.



Lance Corporal Frank Nyadenu was reportedly stabbed twice in the abdomen when he attempted to separate the fight between Richmond Amankwaa and Paa Akwasi known as Shatta.



The affected police officer was admitted at the local health centre but was later transferred to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for treatment. He is currently responding to treatment.



The suspect, Richmond Amankwaa after stabbing the Police officer attempted to flee the town but was arrested.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.