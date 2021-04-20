Police MTTD releases detailed spot fines for traffic offenses

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Officials of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate(MTTD) of the Ghana police service will from next week to be very strict on traffic violators, especially those that disregard the traffic light.



They’ve been equipped with logistics and training to serve traffic offenders tickets even if the offenders manage to get to their houses.



The latest move according to sources gathered by MyNewsGh.com, is in line with the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012, L.I.2180.



Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah in 2019, said the move aims at sanitising road transport in Ghana.



The Minister said the implementation and enforcement are geared towards helping to reduce road crashes which are mostly caused by indiscipline among road users particularly drivers and motorcycle riders.



According to him, it is to address some implementation challenges as well as incorporate innovations in the management of road transport services and to ensure smooth implementation and enforcement so as to reduce these road crashes.



Mr Ofori-Asiamah bemoaned that the predominant factors leading to these crashes were “indiscipline among road users particularly drivers and motorcycle riders, acts of excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, pedestrian knockdowns and disrespect for traffic signals at intersections by motorcycle riders”