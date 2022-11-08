Police Inspector arrested for inconsiderate driving in Accra

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

An inspector of the Ghana Police Service has been arrested in Accra for inconsiderate driving.



According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh sighted by GhanaWeb, the officer, identified as Inspector Entwie Bio, was arrested on Monday, November 8, 2022, around the Airport area.



The police officer, who was driving his private Toyota Rav4 car with registration number GT-8086 – 13, was said to be driving in the middle of the road causing danger to other drivers and commuters.



The officer is said to have been processed for court.



The report of the officer’s arrest comes on the back of the recent arrest and conviction of the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, for a similar offence.



The MP, following his conviction, was made to pay a fine by an Accra Circuit Court.





