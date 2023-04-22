Police Inspector allegedly behind murder of lady shot 5 times in Kumasi - Report

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Samson Kwame Nyamekye, Peace FM's Ashanti regional correspondent, has alleged that a police inspector is behind the murder of a lady known as Maadwoa, who was shot to death in Adum, Kumasi.



According to him, information available to him showed that the said inspector worked with the police SWAT unit in the Ashanti region and was promoted to police inspector in December 2022.



Maadwoa was alleged to have been shot five times in Kumasi, which caused outrage among Ghanaians, particularly social media users with many calling for justice for the victim.



“Our investigations have revealed that the person is a police officer, he wears a uniform, let me put it that way and his rank is not just an ordinary policeman but a higher rank.



“He is a uniformed man, so someone might say that he is either a police officer or a soldier, but 99% of the fact is that he is a policeman…my investigation also shows that he has worked at the Kumasi SWAT unit and has been transferred, he also had his promotion this Christmas. In fact, what we have heard is that his rank is police inspector… yes, he is an inspector. He has dated the lady before even though he is married with children,” he said in Twi.



Speaking in an interview with Hello FM on April 21, 2023, Samson Kwame Nyamekye revealed that preliminary information from the police indicates that they had gone into the inspector's house but he was nowhere to be found. This has led to speculation that the suspect may be on the run.



“As I speak, the police have gone to his house and he is nowhere to be found…I believe that he might be having a visa that can allow him to run away, so if the police can publish his details, I think that will be fine,” he added.



Reports on April 21, 2023, from Adum, Kumasi, stated that the life of a young lady, identified as Maadwoa, was cut short by her boyfriend, who shot her five times.



Maadwoa, 26 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The police are on a manhunt for the male suspect who murdered his partner after a misunderstanding.



Friends and sympathizers to social media to mourn the death of Maadwoa and are demanding justice for her bereaved family.



A report by Kessben TV revealed that the sad incident took place on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum.







