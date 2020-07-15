General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Police Commander who organised birthday party amid coronavirus transferred

The officer has been transferred to Bunkrugu-Yunyoo in the Northern Region

The Donkokrom District Police Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Yao Gadikor, has been transferred by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) less than 48hours after holding a birthday party at Presidential Lodge flouting Covid-19 preventive etiquette.



He has been transferred to Bunkrugu-Yunyoo in the Northern Region as District Commander.



He is among the list of over 50 Senior Police Officers transferred in the latest shake-up by the Police administration.



The Afram Plains North (Donkorkrom) District Police Commander Emmanuel Yao Gadikor has been criticized by opinion leaders and officials of Ghana Health Service for throwing a birthday party without regard to Covid-19 preventive protocols.



The Commander held the party at the Presidential Lodge where he has been accommodated for over 5 years, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with scintillating live band attended by hundreds of residents.



Most of the attendees did not adhere to the preventive etiquette of coronavirus particularly wearing of a nose mask and social distancing at a time four of his men have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and were quarantined.



“This evening around 8:00 pm we heard live band music and we found out that it was. The District Police Commander who was holding a birthday which he started from 2:00 pm and even transported Okada riders and other people there. So when we went there over 300 people were seen at the Presidential Lodge where he is being housed since he was posted here about 8 years now.



“So we called the DCE to inform him and the DCE called the Divisional Commander to stop the live band because it was attracting lots of people who were not adhering the Covid-19 preventive protocols. They were not in nose masks neither observed social distancing. I did not see any Uniformed Police Officer there,” an angry opinion leader told Starr News.



The District Police Commander Emmanuel Yao Gadikor hanged up his phone when contacted by Kasapa FM Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah Monday morning at 7:00 am.



The Afram Plains District Health Director described as worrying the birthday party held by the Police Commander when contacted.



Meanwhile he has been summoned to appear before the Eastern Regional Police Commander Tuesday.

