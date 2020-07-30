Regional News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: GNA

Police Commander cautions residents against flouting coronavirus protocols.

The youth were cautioned not to allow politicians use them for violence

The Swedru Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Samuel Yankey has cautioned the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the December 7 polls.



He said the Officers and men of the Ghana Police Service would not countenance or spare any group or individuals who will try to create violence in the Area.



ACP Yankey who gave the warning when he addressed the Nyakrom Traditional Council Meeting at Nyakrom in the Agona West District of the Central region pledged to work to ensure peace and stability.



The meeting attended by the Omanhene, Divisional Chiefs, Queenmothers and other sub-chiefs of the Council, was to take stock of the past and plan ahead as it discussed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.



The Swedru Divisional Police Commander warned residents in Agona West and other areas under the Divisional Command not to try to flout the electoral laws or face the consequences. ACP Yankey said the Parliament of Ghana has enacted laws against vigilantism and hooliganism to prevent threats to the Country’s democratic system which was peaceful over the years.



He said the Police was on top of issues and was gathering intelligence on any group of persons or individuals who would attempt to break the law and will not hesitate to deal with such miscreants to maintain the peace.



ACP Yankey said the Police have not recorded any nasty situation in connection with the ongoing Voter Registration exercise in the Agona West and other areas under the Swedru Divisional Command since the Electoral Commission (EC) started the exercise on Tuesday, June 30.



ACP Yankey called on the Chiefs and Queenmothers to continue offering advice to the youth against engaging themselves in acts that would spark off violence during and after the election.



He however, commended the residents for their discipline and sense of patriotism towards the registration exercise and urged them to maintain it even after the December election. On COVID-19 pandemic protocols, ACP Yankey called on the people to observe them to avert the spread of the virus, saying the outbreak of the pandemic had created huge social and economic problems globally.



He said the police was ensuring that the laws put in place by President and Ghana Health Service concerning the COVID-19 were strictly enforced to ensure safety of the people.



ACP Yankey therefore asked residents of the Swedru Divisional Command to refrain from flouting laws on Social Distancing, wearing of nose masks, private funerals and church services duration.



He called on the people to cooperate with law enforcing agencies for peace to prevail at all times.



Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area commended the Swedru Divisional Police Command for its excellent work which had contributed to the peace prevailing in the Area.



He reiterated call on the youth to refrain from allowing themselves to be used by the politicians for some few Ghana Cedis to cause disturbances during and after the election and urged all to register to gain the power to vote.



The Omanhene warned the people in the traditional Area to be cautious and follow the COVID-19 pandemic protocols to contain the virus.



Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku said the Council would not hesitate to punish any persons or group who would flout the laws of COVID-19.



He called on Divisional Chiefs, Clan Heads, Queenmothers and other kingmakers to intensify their educational campaign about the dangers posed by the pandemic and advised religious bodies to strictly adhere to the protocols to ensure their safety.





