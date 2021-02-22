Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Police Chief Inspector's car burns to ashes with important documents, other items

The Chief Inspector was traveling to Kumasi when the incident occurred

The vehicle of a Police Chief Inspector got burnt to ashes together with all his documents.



On 21st February 2021, Chief Inspector Timothy Nartey who is a station officer of Kyekyewere Police Station in the Eastern Region was traveling to Kumasi with his private Toyota RAV 4 with Registration number GR 774 W.



He was in the company of two mechanics when the car caught fire. According to police reports sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he said upon reaching a section of the road at Tetrem Abijan Nkwanta on the Kumasi highway, the vehicle caught fire and got burnt.



The items that got burnt included personal documents, handcuff, money, and other valuables which were in the vehicle.



An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the fire.