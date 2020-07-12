Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Police Amourer arrested for allegedly supplying guns to robbery gangs in Bolgatanga

File photo - The embattled policeman has denied any wrongdoing when he was interrogated

Lance Corporal Diobo Issah of Zebilla District in the Upper East Region has been arrested for allegedly supplying guns to some robbery gangs.



A team of Investigators from the Bono East Region arrested the suspect in Bolgatanga following a robbery incident that took place within their jurisdiction



The team according to police sources available to MyNewsGh.com was assisted by the Upper East Regional Police command to arrest the District Armourer of Zebilla identified to the team by an Accused person in the case for having supplied his gang with a quantity of AK 47 ammo for their robbery activities in the Bono East Region.



A search conducted in the room of the said Policeman revealed three (3) live and one (1) spent AK. 47 ammunition.



On the instructions of the Upper East Regional Police Commander DCOP Ampofo Duku the suspect was handed over to the team from Techiman for further investigations.



Meanwhile, the embattled policeman has denied any wrongdoing when he was interrogated.

