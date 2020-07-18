General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: GNA

Police Administration announces changes in Command Positions

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police

The Police Administration Friday, July 17, 2020, announced changes in the positions of the Police Management Board and some regional commanders.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye is now the Director-General for Legal and Prosecutions. He was the Director-General for Research and Planning.



The statement said COP Paul Manly Awini, who was the Central Regional Commander, had become the Director-General for Research, Planning and Transformation, while DCOP Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi, who was the Tema Regional Commander, had become the Eastern Regional Commander.



Also, the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General, Information, Communication Technology (ICT); while the Deputy Upper East Regional Commander, DCOP Paul Ayittey, is now the North East Police Regional Commander.



The statement said DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, the Deputy Director-General of the CID Headquarters, had become the Tema Police Regional Commander and DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, the Eastern Regional Commander, had taken the position of the Accra Police Regional Commander.



Also, the North East Regional Commander, DCOP Charles Domanban has become the Oti Police Regional Commander; while DCOP Mrs Habiba Akyere Twumasi -Sarpong, the Deputy Central Police Regional Commander is now the Regional boss.





