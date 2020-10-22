General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Pokuase interchange workers demonstrate over GH¢20 wage per day

Construction workers on the Pokuase interchange on Thursday, October 22, 2020, demonstrated over what they label as maltreatment from their superiors.



These workers told GhanaWeb they are unhappy with the GH¢20 they receive as their daily wages and GH¢1 allowance they receive for scaffolding



Out of the meagre amount they receive, they are taxed. Also, anyone who takes a break while at post gets a lesser amount as the 1-hour break is also deducted from the GH¢20 they receive.



They also bemoaned the unavailability of health insurance cover on them despite how risky their job is.



These demonstrators told GhanaWeb that failure for government to intervene in their situation will lead to a road block in the coming days which may be extended to 2 months.



Meanwhile, police officers have been deployed to the scene to calm down the situation as well as ease the traffic congestion.



