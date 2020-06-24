General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pokuase Interchange construction worker tests positive for coronavirus

A construction worker on the Pokuase interchange project has tested positive for coronavirus.



According to Citi Newsroom, the infected person, who is said to be a Chinese national has since gone into isolation.



The status of the worker was conveyed in a meeting with the other workers on the project by the management of the African Development Bank, who are funding the project.



Reports suggest other Ghanaian workers on the Pokuase Interchange project are deeply concerned about the development.



Ghana's coronavirus case count at the present is at 14,568 with a surging death toll of 95.

