‘Pokuase BSP tie-in to transmission line will result in power cuts in Accra’

21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) will, from May 10, 2021, begin the tie-in of the 330 kilovolts Aboadze-Volta Transmission Line to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to allow the inflow of power to the GRIDCo transformers.



The power will then be stepped down by GRIDCo transformers and subsequently reduced to reasonable voltage by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for onward distribution to consumers.



The tie-in process will last for a week, which would compel the ECG to cut power supply to some communities in the northern parts of Accra to enable the engineers do the break-in.



The GRIDCo has, therefore, collaborated with the ECG and other stakeholders to plan a load shedding time table for communities in Accra to be affected during the period.



Mr William Amuna, the Technical Controller of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), made the disclosure in a media interview when Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, led a delegation to inspect the progress of work at the Pokuase BSP.



The Minister was accompanied by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, Mr Jonathan Amoako Baah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRIDCo, Mr Eson Benjamin, the CEO of MiDA, Mr Munesu Dizamuhupe, the Project Manager of SMEC, Mr Ebenezer Amankwaah, Corporate Communications Officer of GRIDCo, and some officials of the ECG and Volta River Authority.



The Pokuase BSP can hold 580 MVA, which is the largest in West Africa and is over 95 per cent done.



It is expected to be completed by the end of July or August, this year, and would distribute power to about 350,000 existing ECG customers, especially residents of Kwabenya, Ofankor, Legon, Nsawam, and Anyaah.



Mr Amuna said the project’s completion would ensure sufficient power supply for domestic purposes and boost business operations while minimising the intermittent power outages.



The US$60 million project is being funded by the United States Government through its Agency; the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), and being implemented by MiDA on behalf of the Government of Ghana.



Works on the project started in April 2019 under the MCC Power Compact, of which Ghana received US$308 million.



Elecnor SA Ghana is the contractors for the project while SMEC, a member of Surbana Jurong Group, is the supervising engineers.



Mr Amoako Baah said the Pokuase BSP was fifth in Accra and when completed would reduce the power load on the existing power substations and ensure efficient supply of electricity.



He said the Greater Accra Region required an excess of 800 megawatts of power due to population growth and consumed about 25 per cent of the entire power generated in Ghana.



Mr Amoako Baah said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the May 31 deadline for completion because the equipment and other essential items needed for the project delayed.



The Pokuase BSP comprises the Control Buildings for GRIDCo and ECG, drainage systems, installation of four transformers, fencing, gantries, Switchgears and storage yards.



Currently, cables were being laid and some equipment would be commissioned soon, Mr Amoako Baah said.



The project would also lead to a significant reduction in technical losses in the GRIDCo transmission system while the ECG's power distribution would contribute towards improving the financial viability of the company, he said.