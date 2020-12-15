General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Pockets of protests over presidential polls dangerous – Bonaa

There has been records of protests after the NDC rejected the 2020 presidential election result

Security Analyst Adam Bona has called on security agencies to resolve ongoing political protests following EC’s declaration of the presidential results.



He has warned of a potential outburst that could have severe implications on the stability of the country.



Supporters of the NDC have been engaging in street protests following the EC’s declaration of president Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 presidential polls.



According to the NDC, the verdict has been stolen. The NDC as a party has also planned a nationwide protest after it rejected the outcome of the elections.



Speaking to Starr News Mr Bonaa called on the peace council to dialogue with the two major political parties to find a solution.



He said “the way forward I do believe should be dialogue. Dialogue should be something that our leaders should be considering if they haven’t considered it. They should be considering dialogue.”



He went on to note that “not far from here, Cote d’Ivoire are going through a second wave of some amount civil unrest, Kenya started this way, Rwanda this is how it started. You can name them, where you have pockets of demonstrations. it will get to a point where the leadership of the demonstrations are going to be set aside and we are going to have more energetic, more younger people who would not want to go by what their leaders say or push them on the side and they will take the center stage.”



“And that is where it is going to be very difficult to counter and let’s be also be mindful of how many fire tenders we even have in this country. You take the whole of Accra, I’m not sure how many fire tenders we have and so if we were to have too many fires, how many tenders we have, remember even the fire hydrants, most of them are covered. A failure to do so could result in dire consequences for the peace and stability of the country.”



Mr Bonaa added “anyone who knows how civil unrest and how conflict of this nature starts, it will take just one crazy person to break into a shop and loot and it will be something we can’t control. if you take our military, our police all of them put together, they aren’t up to 100,000. How many pepper sprays and smoke canisters do they have?”



He added, “and the spillover effect will be too late for us to counter, and I will hope that somebody will have to call these feuding parties together because what I’m picking on the ground is not too good.”

