Plumber remanded over defilement

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a plumber into police custody for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Abrafo-Kokoben in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, resulting in a four-month-old pregnancy.



Richard Gyasi, 24, alias Adams Alhassan, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on October 07, 2020.



Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court, presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, that the mother of the primary six pupil reported the case to the police.



He said on September 9, this year, the complainant detected some changes on the victim’s body and decided to probe further.



Prosecution said during interrogation by the mother the victim mentioned Gyasi as the one who had forcibly had sexual intercourse with her in his room.



That, according to the victim, happened when she visited her friend who live in the same house as the suspect.



Inspector Nyame said a report was made to the Abuakwa police who arrested Gyasi and he admitted the offence in his caution statement.



The suspect, however, said he did it with the consent of the victim but after investigations he was charged with the offence.

