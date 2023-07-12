Plot to remove IGP Dampare: I told you so - A Plus claims vindication

Politics of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

In the wake of a leaked audio allegedly involving a high-ranking member within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a top police official discussing the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, media personality, and political activist Kwame Asare Bediako, popularly known as A Plus, has claimed vindication.



A Plus asserts that he had foreseen the plot and warned against it, but faced insults and ridicule for his claims.



Taking to his Facebook page on July 11, 2023, A Plus wrote, "I told you that they are planning to sack Dr Dampare, and some people insulted me. Listen to Star FM, 103.5 now!"



The leaked audio has triggered significant controversy, raising concerns about political interference in the police force and potential efforts to remove the highly regarded IGP. While the authenticity of the audio is yet to be confirmed, its circulation has prompted widespread public discussion and speculation.



A Plus' earlier caution was contained in a July 2, 2023 Facebook tweet in which he alleged that the police chief is being targeted by unnamed element in the NPP because of his principled stance in maintaining law and order.



The post at the time said there were rumours that Dampare's sack was being hatched days after the July 27 Assin North by-election which as won by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



That NPP elements were concerned that Dampare-led police had been so strict that there had been no room for manipulation.



The post read: "Who has also heard the rumour that the NPP is planning to sack Dr Dampare because the police didn't allow them to misbehave at Assin North like they did at Ayawsso?



"You want to sack Dampare at this time? That very day, you'll lose another one million votes. Dr Dampare is every right thinking Ghanaian's sweetheart.

Anyway, I won't pretend I'm not happy. I want them to go to opposition so it's good news," it added.



A little over a week after his post, a leaked audio went viral, in which a supposed police commissioner and an NPP regional chairman are heard discussing why Dampare must be removed as IGP ahead of the 2024 polls.



The government through the Minister of Interior has formally rejected content of the said audio stressing that Dampare was doing a good job and won't be sacked.







AM/SARA



