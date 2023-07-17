Plot to remove Dampare: Akufo-Addo should be interested in knowing those challenging his authority - Ex-NDC MP

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government should be interested in knowing the identity of some individuals seeking to remove the current Inspector-General of Police from office.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, the former MP said the plot by some senior police officers and officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party to cause the removal of Dr George Akuffo Damapre from office is an act of sabotage and a direct challenge of the president’s authority.



“It is very troubling for a person not to think about the country but rather think about a political party. A party is an association. The constitution makes us know that it is the people who have the power to determine who leads the country.



"Sovereignty resides with the people, so, for a group to plot such evil that the IGP who is professionally responsible for the internal security of the country aside the minister for interior who is a political appointee...



"So, for a group to say that a person who discharges his duties professionally and in a non-partisan manner and that affects the NPP so they are going to replace him with an NPP person is very troubling.



“If the speaker had not even done that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be interested in knowing these people. Because truly speaking they are saboteurs. It is the president who has appointed a person he believes has the qualities to discharge such duty and for a group of people to sit down and challenge the decision of the president, the president himself should be interested in knowing who these people are,” he said.



Some senior police officers including a commissioner and a superintendent have been captured in secret recording plotting the removal of the IGP with some officials of the NPP.



According to the cabal who touted themselves as pro-NPP officers, Dr Dampare’s presence as IGP poses a grave threat to the party’s chance of winning the 2024 general election.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin last week set up a seven-member bipartisan committee to investigate the leaked tapes which is reported to include video evidence. The move by the speaker has been welcomed by many.









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





GA/SARA