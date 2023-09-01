Plot to oust IGP: Dampare tops Twitter trends as COP Alex Mensah describes him as ‘worst IGP ever’

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare is leading trends on Twitter after Commissioner of Police (COP), Alex Mensah described him as the worst-ever IGP in the history of Ghana.



Some Ghanaians who took to social media to react to the comment lambasted COP Alex Mensah for the remarks and indicated that the comment was borne out of hatred.



Others believe that IGP Dampare's enforcement of professionalism and the fight against corruption in the police service has contributed to the negative remark made by COP Alex Mensah



The reaction comes after COP Alex Mensah said during a hearing of the committee on Friday, September 1, 2023, that IGP Dampare is the worst in the history of the country.



One individual wrote on Twitter, “GP Dr. Akufo Dampare's crime is introducing professionalism into the Ghana Police. The police used to parade innocent Ghanaians as criminals and discharge them hours after media briefing. The IGP has stopped that unfortunate practice so they think is a problem to the service.”



Another person accused some top personalities in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the people influencing IGP Dampare’s removal from office due to his intolerance of corrupt activities.



“Some high-ranking police officers & NPP gurus still plotting to remove IGP Dampare from office because they deem him a threat to their corrupt practices. It won’t work!” another person wrote on Twitter.



Below are some of the reactions on Twitter





Some high-ranking police officers & NPP gurus still plotting to remove IGP Dampare from office cos they deem him a threat to their corrupt practices. It won’t work! pic.twitter.com/F4ofMuzgyU — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) September 1, 2023

Whoever is against IGP Dampare is against the growth and development of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/v8tSR0liby — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) September 1, 2023

COP Mensah hates IGP Dampare because he refused to do what he did at Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election. — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) September 1, 2023

This man is very bitter and hates Dampare to the core. Imagine having him as IGP. He would've turned Ghana into a jungle by now. https://t.co/0FNRQPRnMo — amj (@dekarpenta) September 1, 2023

Some one who was influence peddling Bugri Naabu wants us to believe Dampare is the worst IGP#CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/PPu8VZU5K2 — Jude (@mensaduncan) September 1, 2023

COP Alex Mensah has carefully demonstrated his hitred for IGP Dr. Akufo Dampare. pic.twitter.com/CV1XannUeN — Isaac J. Bediako (@ike_official1) August 31, 2023

I hope you also heard that part that was confirmed that Dampare actually got a lot of promotions during the NDC era but he was never promoted until the NPP also came to power. Per this logic Dampare is an NDC guy. — alhajiba (@AlhajibaSam) September 1, 2023

BS/AW