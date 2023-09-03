Plot to oust IGP: Dampare may be invited – Atta Akyea

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Samuel Atta Akyea, the chairman of the committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape regarding an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana, has said the IGP may be invited.



According to him, the evidence being presented is currently evolving, and there will be a need for the IGP to be invited.



He believes that the presence of the IGP will prevent their findings from being seen as one-sided.



Speaking to Journalists after the hearing on Friday, September 1, 2023 he said, “It’s a likelihood, and it’s all to do with how the evidence is evolving. So it’s a likelihood because the facts we should place before Parliament should not be shoddy. It should not be one-sided, so it’s a likelihood”.



Background

A seven-member parliamentary committee is currently probing the leaked tape that contained the voices of some prominent persons seeking to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Among them are Ms Ophelia Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantsiman Constituency retired from the Police Service in 2020 as a Chief Inspector with the Interpol Unit to replace his husband and Superintendent (Retired) Peter Lanchene Toobu, a former Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu and now Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West are the trained officers among the committee.