Plot to oust IGP: COP George Alex Mensah, 2 others to appear before committee

The Director General of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, along with two others are scheduled to appear before the 7-member committee regarding the leaked tape to oust the Inspector General Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



COP George Alex Mensah, along with his two colleagues, are expected to appear on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



The 7-seven-member committee was put together by Speaker Alban Bagbin to investigate the alleged plot to remove Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare from office.



This development comes after claims made by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.



He identified COP George Alex Mensah as the senior police officer heard on the leaked audio.



Confirming this, the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, said all three must be present on Thursday, August 31, 2023



“Our next sitting is on Thursday. COP George Alex Mensah will appear, and Superintendent Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi will also appear. These are the three individuals who will appear on Thursday,” he said.



Appearing as the first witness in the leaked tape saga, Bugri Naabu explained that he recorded the conversation about the proposed plot to protect the interests of his party.



He confirmed the authenticity of the secret tape and expressed his intention to forward it to President Akufo-Addo.



“The reason for recording this tape is that they are coming to tell me to go and tell the President something that they know they are saying, and it is either I don’t go and tell the President and then I and my party suffer for it, or if I also go to talk to the President, it is good to tell him the right thing, and since I cannot keep everything they were telling me at that point, it was very good to record and I know the President, that if I go and tell him something and it turns out not to be true, next time he won’t give me respect,” he explained to the Committee,” Bugri Naabu told the committee.



The Committee is expected to submit its report on September 10.



