Health News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Play your roles effectively to deliver quality healthcare – Kwadaso MP

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso interacting with stakeholders at the meeting

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has charged stakeholders in health in the constituency to effectively play their roles to help deliver quality healthcare services to the people.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organized by the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly at Kwadaso, he said it was important for stakeholders, including the Municipal Assembly and the Health Directorate to institute measures to stop the spread of diseases such as the Covid-19 and others, to help protect the people.



The meeting, which brought together officials from the municipal assembly, municipal health directorate, assembly members, opinion leaders and other key personalities in the municipality, was to discuss issues of health care delivery and the covid-19 situation.



Dr Nyarko pointed out that “health is very important, and as stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that all the necessary mechanisms are put in place to deliver quality health service to our people.”



He reminded the assembly members of their role as the representative of the people at the local level and asked them to support the government in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases in their communities.



They should encourage people who exhibited some of the covid-19 symptoms to go for the test to help reduce the spread in the area.



“Going in for the test will help one to know whether he or she has the virus or not, it will also help you to be extra careful about how to expose yourself to the virus," he told the participants.



Dr Nyarko donated 22 boxes of hand sanitisers and 1,000 pieces of nose masks to the Assembly members to distribute to the people in their respective areas as part of efforts to fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the communities.



Mr Richard Agyenim Boateng, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), called on the assembly members to continue to team up with the health directorate to effectively manage health cases in the municipality.



Madam Grace Billi Kampitib, Municipal Director of Health Services, stressed the need for all to strengthen efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the area.



Madam Billi Kampitib advised the assembly members to help the directorate to ensure sustained enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols within the municipality.



She appealed to the Member of Parliament and the Assembly to resource the various health facilities and build the capacity of health workers to adequately manage cases.



Kwadaso Municipal Assembly has recorded 92 positive cases of covid-19 with 41 recoveries and 47 active cases.