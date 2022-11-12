Plastic chairs fly as confusion rocks NDC Ashanti Regional elections

Politics of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) elections for Youth and Women Organizer wings in the Ashanti Region on Friday, November 11, 2022, were marred by violence following confusion among some supporters.



The election which was supposed to start at 10am on the KNUST campus delayed.



The election was partly delayed by a court injunction placed on the election by aggrieved members of Manhyia South Constituency.



It took the intervention of the party’s regional Chairman aspirant, Lawyer Evans Amankwa to resolve the issue.



While the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission and his team were preparing for the election, the elections committee chairman, Alhaji Nurudeen Hamidan announced that TEIN delegates could not participate in the election.



This follows concerns about the inclusion of some delegates who were not qualified to vote, creating chaos at the voting center.