General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Plan to gag noisy churches is ‘fake news’ – Ashanti regional minister-nominee

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei-Mensah has described a report that he planned to cut electricity supply to churches that were noisy in the region as ‘fake news.’



“That is pure fake news, it is not true. I have no knowledge about this. I have never said this anywhere,” he said in response to a question by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Osei-Mensah made the comment today March 2, 2021; when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



He had earlier narrated to the committee how he had once approached a church to reduce their noise decibels but they refused.



He subsequently reported to the police who took action to enforce the law. He added that media reportage, however, presented the issue as if he had unilaterally closed the church.



“I have respect for all faiths, including Christianity. Even since becoming regional minister for four years, every quarter, I have the Christian community coming to the regional coordinating council to organize church service with me.



“I am their friends,” he said in response to whether or not he had a problem with the church. The question was posed by deputy Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin.



The nominee spoke on a wide range of issues during his appearance, among others the construction of infrastructure projects especially roads; the role of traditional authority in the region and the war against illegal mining.