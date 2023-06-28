‘Plain refusal to grow up!’ - Oliver Barker-Vormawor tears into Sarkodie

The convener of #FixTheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor has vehemently criticized Sarkodie following the rapper’s release of ‘Try Me’, a song in response to Yvonne Nelson’s claim that the musician could not wait for her to get rid of their pregnancy in 2010 as he drove her to have an abortion.



Yvonne Nelson in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ said Sarkodie did not welcome news of her pregnancy at the time, and considering that she had grown up without a father, she was not ready to let her child have such an experience, hence the decision to terminate the pregnancy.



Sarkodie, in response, released a song punctuated with vulgar words as he told his side of the story, stressing that the actress rather wanted to abort the baby despite his call on her to keep the pregnancy.



Taking to social media to react to the lyrics, Barker-Vormawor expressed discontentment, describing Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ as distasteful.



“I have heard immature rap songs! But Sarkodie’s Try Me, as a response to Yvonne Nelson’s book is the tackiest thing I’ve heard. Plain refusal to grow up! We all make mistakes. Own yours,” Barker-Vormawor berated the rapper in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.





